Church collects goods for Coast Guard employees hurt by shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of the Jacksonville community came together at Christ United Methodist Church to collect items and funds for Coast Guard employees affected by the partial government shutdown.

Almost a month into the partial government shutdown, many across the First Coast are feeling the impact, but people are pulling together to help those in need.

Jacksonville residents have been donating goods to help workers, including some Coast Guard employees, who are going without pay due to the partial government shutdown.

"I wanted to let the other Coastie spouses know we weren’t forgotten about," said Beth Buswell, whose husband works for the Coast Guard. She helped organize the drive and said the shutdown has been tough finacially on her family.

"We are absolutely living paycheck to paycheck," Buswell said. "I can’t tell you how many times we’ve only had $20 in our bank account to last two weeks."

Itemssuch as toothpaste, nonperishable foods, soap, laundry detergent and paper towels are being accepted, as well as gas cards, food gift cards and monetary donations.

Some people, including those who have served our country, were helping at the donation event Saturday.

"I am a veteran myself and I am very happy to support the Coast Guard members. I also think this is a pretty ridiculous situation. I am happy to do anything I can to help," Neptune Beach resident Sharon Lucius said.

At this time, organizers said, there are no plans to hold a second collection event but donations will be accepted at Christ United Methodist Church on Sunday during worship.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.