Grants approved to fund Lynyrd Skynyrd's final Jacksonville show

Lynyrd Skynyrd members Mark Matejka, Johnny Van Zant and Gary Rossington perform at SiriusXM Presents Lynyrd Skynyrd Live at Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta on March 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A celebration to commence the Jaguars' 2018 season will also be a special homecoming for a band with deep roots in Jacksonville.

Lynyrd Skynyrd will perform its final Jacksonville performance at TIAA Bank Field on September 2nd, which was announced by Ronnie Van Zant during the annual Jaguars State of the Franchise in April.

LINK: Tickets for Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour

According to City Councilwoman Lori Boyer, who sits on the tourist development council, $150,000 in grants were approved to fund the concert, which will also feature Jason Aldean, Kid Rock, The Charlie Daniels Band, The Marshall Tucker Band and Blackberry Smoke.

A $100,000 grant will pay for operations, any repairs needed for the field, security and production expenses.

An additional $50,000 grant for advertising was approved for marketing outside the Jacksonville area.

An estimated 18,000 hotel rooms will be needed to for people attending the concert. As of Tuesday, 32,000 tickets had been sold and about 33% of those sales were to people outside the Jacksonville area, according to SMG.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.