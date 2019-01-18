City, civil rights groups offer dueling MLK breakfasts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After 32 years of one event in Jacksonville honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., there will be two competing MLK celebrations in Jacksonville on Friday morning.

City Hall and local civil rights groups worked together on the event until last year, when the collaboration fell apart and some groups boycotted the event. This year, the local chapters of the NAACP, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and the Urban League are having their own MLK breakfast at a Southbank hotel at the same time the city hosts its annual event at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

Demonstrators showed up to protest Friday morning outside the city's breakfast, which features Mayor Lenny Curry and keynote speaker Christopher Gardner, whose autobiography, the Pursuit of Happyness, was made into a motion picture featuring Will Smith.

The protesters held signs saying "MLK Dreamt Lenny Curry out of office" and "Dr. MLK wouldn't be here today" with the #LennyCurryOutNow. They left around 8 a.m., as the event hosted by the civil rights groups was begining across the river.

That event features Rev. Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church in Dallas.

Charles Griggs, with the 100 Black Men of Jacksonville, told WJCT News that many people are torn on which one to attend.

“They simply would like this to be a civil rights organizations-led event, much like it was in the past, with input being equal to that of the city,” Griggs told 89.9's Melissa Ross.

A third breakfast in honor of Dr. King will occur at 8 a.m. Saturday when the Baptist Ministers Conference of Duval and Adjacent Counties has its 20th annual breakfast at the downtown Hyatt Regency Riverfront Hotel. The guest speaker will be U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who was mayor of Kansas City.

