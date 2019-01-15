City Rescue Mission opening cold weather shelter Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With temperatures expected to dip below 40 degrees Tuesday evening, City Rescue Mission's Cold Weather Emergency Shelter will be open Tuesday and Wednesday to those in need of safe and warm shelter.

City Rescue Mission's cold weather shelter will remain open each day temperatures are expected to fall below 40 degrees.

“We will not turn anyone away," said Jaime Davis, manager of Emergency Services.

Guests seeking shelter may check-in to City Rescue Mission's New Life Inn at 234 W. State Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202, starting at 2:30 pm Tuesday.

All overnight guests may remain in the building until 10:30 a.m. the following morning or until temperatures rise above 40 degrees.

All guests will receive a hot meal and will be offered access to showers and clean clothing.

"We want to make sure that Jacksonville citizens without a home have warm shelter and a hot meal," Executive Director Penny Kievet said.

