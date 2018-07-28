Clay County in need of members for Neighborhood Engagement Team

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - The Sheriff's Office is looking to add members to its Sheriff's Neighborhood Engagement Team, according to a message posted on Twitter. The goal is to cut down on crime in the local community.

Team members will meet monthly to discuss crime trends and prevention strategies to bring back to their neighborhoods. It's an amplified version of a Neighborhood Watch.

Membership is free! For a link to the application click here and follow the instructions on your screen.

The "Sheriff's Neighborhood Engagement Team" (Sheriff's NET):



For an application go to https://t.co/sMTOw0kZ36 - Crime Prevention - Sheriff's NET - CCSO Sheriff's NET Application. Complete this and then email it to neighborhoodnews@claysheriff.com pic.twitter.com/Sow0OwTd5B — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) July 28, 2018

