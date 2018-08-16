Clay County unveils Sheriff's Office citizens' academy

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - In an effort to build camaraderie with the community it serves, the Clay County Sheriff's Office unveiled on Wednesday night its new citizens' academy.

Over the next 10 weeks, a group of citizens will learn the inner-workings of the Sheriff's Office.

"We were both pretty excited about trying it so we both signed up," said Seth Fowler, a Clay County resident who signed up with his wife.

Fowler and his wife noticed their residential area had no neighborhood watch program when they moved to Clay County four years ago.

So, they wanted to know more about their local law enforcement department.

"We've been extremely impressed with the Clay County Sheriff's Office and they're involvement in the community," Fowler said. "We're looking forward to seeing every corner of what they do."

And they will, from seeing how specialized units like the SWAT, dive teams and negotiators work, to riding along with deputies on the job.

And, there were other reasons some of the residents decided to sign up.

"Being a single mom ... to feel more secure," said Clay County resident Haley Battle. "With myself and my kids and my environment."

To fill out an application for the citizens' academy, visit the Sheriff's Office's website.

