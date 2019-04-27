Clay County's Special Olympics Week wraps up with Torch Run

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Clay County's Special Olympics Week wrapped up Friday morning with the annual Torch Run.

One hundred fifty participants ran nearly four miles, starting at the Orange Park Moosehaven, going down Kingsley Avenue and then ending at the Publix parking lot across from Orange Park High School.

It marked the final event organized by the Clay County Sheriff's Office to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.

"They get tons of recognition and they actually get to show how much work they've put in for all the different competition that they're in -- whether its golf, whether its bocce, whether its equestrian events," said Sheriff's Office Deputy Chris Padgett. "There are so many things that they do, so they get to showcase that."

Clay County kicked off its Special Olympics Week on Monday morning when athletes with Special Olympics Clay County attended a news conference at the Sheriff's Office headquarters in Green Cove Springs.

The Tip A Cop event also took place Tuesday through Thursday at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Fleming Island.

So far this week, $15,000 has been raised to help send local athletes to the state games next month at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.