Cold weather shelters opening in Jacksonville, St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Salvation Army in Jacksonville is opening its cold night shelter Tuesday night because overnight temperatures are forecast to dip below 42 degrees for an extended period of time.

The shelter opens at 6:30 p.m. It is located at 900 West Adams St. in downtown Jacksonville.

The Salvation Army will provide protection and relief to homeless men, women and families who might otherwise be out in the elements all night.

A hot dinner will be served at 6:30 pm, as it is at the Center of Hope every night of the year. After dinner, guests will be given a safe and warm place to sleep for the night and breakfast in the morning.

For people who need a warm place to stay in St. Johns County, the St. Paul AME Development Center will open at 8:30 p.m. to shelter the homeless. The center is located at 83 Washington St. in St. Augustine. All are welcome due to the cold.

