Community Hospice Easter egg hunt continues 15 years of tradition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family tradition brought more than 100 children and their loved ones to Community Hospice and Palliative Care in Mandarin on Friday for the 15th Annual Frances Pruitt Easter Egg Hunt.

Children of hospice staff members and kids with serious medical conditions made the dash to fill their baskets with eggs.

The hunt has become a special tradition for this community, including 8-year-old Emily Bryan, who suffered a traumatic brain injury that causes seizures and left her paralyzed on her left side.

"She loves the eggs, being able to shake them and have something in them, crack them open and throw them in and out of her basket,” Emily's mom, Hollyce Bryan, said.

Emily's injury didn't stop her from collecting dozens of Easter eggs -- with help from her big brother, Justin.

"A lot of times she doesn't get a lot, so I thought she needs to get some stuff once in a while so she can feel accepted,” said Justin, 12.

For 15 years, the egg hunt has been a legacy of Frances Pruitt, who loved hosting hunts for her family and neighborhood until she became a hospice patient in 2003. After she passed away, her family kept up the tradition in her memory.

"It just fills our hearts with happiness and love,” Pruitt's daughter, Scyles Bush, said. “She loved children. She was a school teacher for 35 years.”

After the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny stopped by for a meet and greet, and the children enjoyed snacks and face painting.

The Pruitt family said the tradition will continue next year.

