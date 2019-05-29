Community Hospice opens new office in Clay County

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Community Hospice and Palliative Care held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday evening for its newest office in Fleming Island.

The organization said it's expanding from its former location on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park. The new space adds 1,000 square feet of space and more parking spots.

The new center also has a community meeting space for groups and residents.

According to Community Hospice, the new office in Clay County is the eighth office throughout its 16 county service area.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.