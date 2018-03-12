Community to address 'Generation Under Fire'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our children do not feel safe at school. That is the new reality for today’s youth.

After the recent tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, these concerns are being expressed more than ever by students.

Channel 4, The Local Station, in partnership with the Public Policy Institute at Jacksonville University will present "Generation Under Fire," a town hall discussion, Wednesday evening to explore how our children really feel when they go to school and what can be done to keep them safe.

News4Jax will facilitate a meaningful discussion with students, parents, educators and law enforcement about the ways in which dangerous situations are handled in area school districts. We will also explore how students -- more outspoken and eager to participate than ever before -- can get involved to help prevent a tragedy from happening in a school in Northeast Florida or Southeast Georgia.

Hosted by News4Jax anchors Kent Justice and Melanie Lawson, the live town hall will try to answer the question: How do we keep our kids safe?

The public is invited to attend the town all at the Terry Concert Hall, but seating is limited so be in place well before the 8 p.m. event begins. News4Jax will also lead a SnapChat discussion on the issue during the program. (Add News4Jax on Snapchat: @wjxt4)

“Perhaps it is because of the proximity to Jacksonville, or the articulate way the students expressed themselves after the Parkland tragedy, or perhaps this is the tipping point of what has become an issue we can no longer ignore,” WJXT vice-president and general manager, Bob Ellis, said. “No matter your personal feelings, there is a common thread that we at New4JAX have determined is worth spending our airtime and efforts trying to solve, and that is keeping our families safe.”

The live town hall meeting will air at 8-9:30 p.m. Wednesday on Channel 4 and News4Jax.com.

