'Concert of Healing' for victims, survivors of Landing shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Grammy Award-winning artist headlined a concert Thursday evening paying tribute to the victims and survivors of the shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Trumpeter Phil Driscoll, a former Jacksonville resident, performed at the Murray Hill Theatre during the Concert for Healing. Driscoll heard about the shootings and wanted to help the city.

Two men, 22-year-old Elijah Clayton, a former high school football player, and 27-year-old Taylor Robertson, a husband and father, were killed after a gunman from Baltimore opened fire on a video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing. Another 11 people were hurt during the "Madden" tournament before the shooter took his own life.

A portion of the proceeds from the concert are being donated to the Justice Coalition.

Earlier in the day, Electronic Arts, the video game company that sponsored the "Madden" tournament, hosted a livestream event to raise money for a tribute fund for the victims and survivors.

