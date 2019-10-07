County by county: Best pumpkin patches in your area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's officially Fall, and the pumpkin patches are open!

We have compiled a list of the best pumpkin patches in your county! The highlighted pumpkin patches also feature corn mazes!

JAX BEST: Vote for the best local pumpkin patch

Duval County-

Southside United Methodist Church - Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Celestial Farms - Address: 13958 Duval Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Address: 13958 Duval Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch - Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct Jacksonville, Florida 32258

Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct Jacksonville, Florida 32258 Isle Of Faith United Methodist Church - Address: 1821 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Address: 1821 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Congaree and Penn - Address: 11830 Old Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32219

Address: 11830 Old Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32219 Hidden Fields Jax Pumpkin Patch - Address: 2259 Forest Blvd , Jacksonville, FL 32246

Pumpkin Patch Address: 2259 Forest , Jacksonville, FL 32246 Ortega United Methodist Church - Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd , Jacksonville, FL 32210

Address: 4807 Roosevelt , Jacksonville, FL 32210 Christ United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 400 Penman Rd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Address: 400 Penman Rd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266 Victory Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 4651 Kernan Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Address: 4651 Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Spirit of Life Lutheran Church - Address: 2636 New Berlin Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32226

Address: 2636 New Berlin Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32226 St. Paul United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 8264 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211

Address: 8264 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd , Jacksonville, FL 32223

Clay County:

Amazing Grace Crop Maze - Address: 2899 Wisteria Farm Rd, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Address: 2899 Wisteria Farm Rd, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 Middleburg United Methodist Pumpkin Patch - 3925 Main Street, Middleburg , FL, 32068

United Methodist Pumpkin Patch 3925 Main Street, , FL, 32068 Orange Park United Methodist Church - 2063 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL, 32073

2063 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL, 32073 Asbury United Methodist Church of Orange Park - Address: 16 College Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065

Address: 16 College Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065 FIUMC Annual Pumpkin Patch - Fleming Island United Methodist Church: 7170 Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL, 32003

Annual Pumpkin Patch Fleming Island United Methodist Church: 7170 17, Fleming Island, FL, 32003 Keystone United Methodist Church - Address: 4004 State Rd 21, Keystone Heights, FL 32656

Nassau County

Conner's A-Maize-Ing Acres Farm - 19856 Co Rd 121, Hilliard, FL 32046

19856 Co Rd 121, Hilliard, FL 32046 Amazing Grace Family Farms - Home of Amazing Grace Crop Maze - 2899 Wisteria Farms Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

St. Johns County

Sykes Family Farms Lord of Life Pumpkin Patch - 5995 Brough Rd, Elkton , Florida, USA

Baker County

The Pumpkin Patch - First United Methodist Church of Macclenny - 93 N 5th St, Macclenny , Florida 32063

Alachua County

Newberry's Cornfield Maze - 20015 2899 Wisteria Farms Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

20015 2899 Wisteria Farms Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 Rogers' Farm - 3831 Northwest 156th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32653.

Columbia County

Creekside Country Corn Maze - 4265 Se Cr 18, Lake City, FL 32025.

Georgia

Merck Farms - Address: 4745 Clarks Bluff Rd, Kingsland , GA 31548

Address: 4745 Bluff Rd, , GA 31548 Poppell Farms - Address: 1765 Hyma Poppell Loop, Odum , GA 31555

Farms Address: 1765 Loop, , GA 31555 Burt's Farm - Address: 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Rd, Dawsonville , GA 30534

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.