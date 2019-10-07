County by county: Best pumpkin patches in your area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's officially Fall, and the pumpkin patches are open!
We have compiled a list of the best pumpkin patches in your county! The highlighted pumpkin patches also feature corn mazes!
Duval County-
- Southside United Methodist Church - Address: 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207
- Celestial Farms - Address: 13958 Duval Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
- Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch - Address: 6595 Columbia Park Ct Jacksonville, Florida 32258
- Isle Of Faith United Methodist Church - Address: 1821 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
- Congaree and Penn - Address: 11830 Old Kings Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32219
- Hidden Fields Jax Pumpkin Patch - Address: 2259 Forest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
- Ortega United Methodist Church - Address: 4807 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32210
- Christ United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 400 Penman Rd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
- Victory Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 4651 Kernan Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
- Spirit of Life Lutheran Church - Address: 2636 New Berlin Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32226
- St. Paul United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 8264 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211
- Mandarin United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch - Address: 11270 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Clay County:
- Amazing Grace Crop Maze - Address: 2899 Wisteria Farm Rd, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
- Middleburg United Methodist Pumpkin Patch - 3925 Main Street, Middleburg, FL, 32068
- Orange Park United Methodist Church - 2063 Park Avenue, Orange Park, FL, 32073
- Asbury United Methodist Church of Orange Park - Address: 16 College Dr, Orange Park, FL 32065
- FIUMC Annual Pumpkin Patch - Fleming Island United Methodist Church: 7170 Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL, 32003
- Keystone United Methodist Church - Address: 4004 State Rd 21, Keystone Heights, FL 32656
Nassau County
- Conner's A-Maize-Ing Acres Farm - 19856 Co Rd 121, Hilliard, FL 32046
- Amazing Grace Family Farms - Home of Amazing Grace Crop Maze - 2899 Wisteria Farms Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
St. Johns County
- Sykes Family Farms Lord of Life Pumpkin Patch - 5995 Brough Rd, Elkton, Florida, USA
Baker County
- The Pumpkin Patch - First United Methodist Church of Macclenny - 93 N 5th St, Macclenny, Florida 32063
Alachua County
- Newberry's Cornfield Maze - 20015 2899 Wisteria Farms Road, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
- Rogers' Farm - 3831 Northwest 156th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32653.
Columbia County
- Creekside Country Corn Maze - 4265 Se Cr 18, Lake City, FL 32025.
Georgia
- Merck Farms - Address: 4745 Clarks Bluff Rd, Kingsland, GA 31548
- Poppell Farms - Address: 1765 Hyma Poppell Loop, Odum, GA 31555
- Burt's Farm - Address: 5 Burts Pumpkin Farm Rd, Dawsonville, GA 30534
