County by county: National Coffee with a Cop Day on Oct. 3

National Coffee with a Cop Day is Oct. 3 and law enforcement agencies in local counties want the community to come out and enjoy a cup of joe and some good conversation.

The day’s events provide a chance to ask questions, voice concerns, receive crime prevention materials and get to know the deputies and officers who serve the area.

Here is a list of the locations and agencies participating in the day:

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Gate gas station at 570 Busch Drive, in Zone 6: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

McDonald’s at 454 Cassat Avenue, in Zone 5: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Wawa at 4866 Gate Parkway, in Zone 3: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Wawa at 6787 Wilson Boulevard, in Zone 4: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

McDonald’s at 2707 Monument Road, in Zone 2: 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Social Grounds at 1712 N. Main Street, in Zone 1: 8 a.m.-10 a.m.



St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

Ketterlinus Elementary School front porch in St. Augustine: 7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Starbucks at 41 Settlement Drive in Nocatee: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Kookaburra at 647 A1A Beach Boulevard, St. Augustine Beach, with St. Augustine Beach Police Department: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.

McDonalds at 37 Epic Boulevard, St. Augustine: 8 a.m.-10 a.m.



Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Crazy Bean Coffee at 1545 County Road 220, Fleming Island: 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Starbucks at 629 Blanding Boulevard, Orange Park: 2 p.m.-4 p.m.



Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Golden Corral at 225 Cypress Edge Drive in Palm Coast: 8 a.m.-10 a.m.



Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Hardee’s at 24915 W. Newberry Road, Newberry: 7 a.m.-9 a.m.



