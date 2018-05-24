Ag Department to provide free meals for low-income children this summer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - This summer, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will partner with more than 4,000 schools and organizations to provide free, nutritious meals to children from low-income areas.

The Summer BreakSpot program provides free meals and recreational activities from June through August to individuals ages 18 and under in low-income areas, according to the department.

The department said that many students rely on school meals the nutrition needed for academic success. This program ensures those students continue to receive the nutritious meals they need.

In order to receive the free meals, children must meet certain income eligibility guidelines.

Foster children in households that receive benefits from Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Individuals not currently receiving these benefits must meet eligibility requirements for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch program.

More than 4,600 sites have served more than 15 million meals to Florida children last summer, according to the department. The number of meals served through the program has increased by 52 percent since 2012.

To find a Summer BreakSpot location:

• Dial 211

• Text “FoodFL” to 877-877

• Visit SummerBreakSpot.org

