Eagle on the mend after being found in Fort Caroline

An eagle is recovering at the Jacksonville Zoo after being saved by good Samaritans.

Kemwa Joseph, a resident, says the eagle has been coming to the area for years and there are nests around Fort Caroline. He and neighbors found the wounded eagle. The bird has a broken wing and was riddled with maggots. A person from B.E.A.K.S., Bird Emergency Aid & Kare Sanctuary, was called and they assisted with the rescue.

The male eagle is at the Zoo's animal hospital where he underwent surgery. He will be moved to a rescue facility for a few months. After he regains his strength, the bird will be released back into the wild.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.