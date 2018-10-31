Emotional moments as Putnam County officer makes final call

PALATKA, Fla. - Palatka Officer Tom Tipton has made his final call after more than 15 years of service.

In the video Officer Tipton's sons took time to wish him well over the radio.

"Good luck in your future endeavors. From calling in sick, to watching me hit my first ever home run, thank you very much and we love you," his sons said.

The video, which can be viewed above, has already been shared by hundreds of people on Facebook. Many of those thanked Officer Tipton for his service and congratulated him on his retirement.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.