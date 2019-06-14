3 events to check out in Jacksonville this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a Juneteenth celebration to a Father's Day reservation at Topgolf, here are a few top options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Summer Shape

From the event description:

This summer, make a choice that will help you look great now, while enabling you to achieve a more active, fulfilling life. We will teach you an innovative exercise program that takes a mere 12 minutes, as well as sensible nutrition, how to overcome limiting beliefs of a negative mindset, and wellness plans to ensure you see results.

When: Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Bold City Chiropractic, 8102 Blanding Blvd., #11

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Juneteenth in Jacksonville

From the event description:

All local and area writers, authors and book lovers are invited to join us as we celebrate another anniversary of African American Emancipation. The event will feature vendors of all ilks, food, games for children, music, entertainment, and a uniquely African American educational journey.

When: Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: The Ritz Theatre and Museum, 829 N. Davis St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Father's Day at Topgolf

From the event description:

Treat Dad to great eats, drinks and games the entire family will love.

When: Sunday, June 16, 8 a.m.-6:45 p.m.

Where: Topgolf Jacksonville, 10531 Brightman Blvd.

Admission: $75/Bay

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

