3 events to check out in Jacksonville this week

From a happy hour to an art exhibit, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2019 Florida Data Science for Social Good: The Big Reveal

From the event description:

Florida Data Science for Social Good's program is hosted at the University of North Florida. It blends data science and technology design to inform and solve critical social problems in the state of Florida. The program is an intensive 12-week internship that invites students to tackle data-rich projects that have the potential for substantial social impact.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: WJCT Studio A, 100 Festival Park Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Downtown Wine Down

From the event description:

This monthly happy hour and cocktail mixer is held at Cowford Chophouse. Live entertainment will include a performance by The Band Be Easy. Additionally, guests can enjoy food and drink specials, a giveaway for a $100 Cowford Chophouse gift card and a complimentary sangria cocktail!

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 3:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: 101 E. Bay St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'A Moment in Beijing'

From the event description:

This event presents the work of three artists who were based in Beijing: Su Xinping, Weng Yunpeng and Jizi. You must be a member of the Museum of Contemporary Art to attend.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Museum Of Contemporary Art Jacksonville, 333 N. Laura St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline