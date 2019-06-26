3 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From Northeast Florida's first pro-wrestling fan convention to the 2019 Ribault Reunion, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.
Home Buyers Breakfast Event
From the event description:
Join us and learn the process of homeownership and expect to leave knowing if your ready or how to get ready. We will have industry professionals available for questions and answers
When: Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Jet Home Loans Building, 14701 Philips Highway
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Move JAX: Summer Kick-Off Edition
From the event description:
Jax Urban Trendsetters along with The Wave and The Influence Crew Presents Summer Kick-Off Edition. Join other young urban professionals from around the city and get your tickets early. BYOB is strongly encouraged, and food will be available for purchase.
When: Saturday, June 29, 10 p.m.- Sunday, June 30, 2 a.m.
Where: 1611 E. Church St.
Admission: $5-$15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
2019 Ribault Reunion
From the event description:
2019 Ribault Reunion. Sunday, June 30, 2019. 1:00pm-7:00pm
When: Sunday, June 30, 1-7 p.m.
Where: Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park , 7689 Price Lane
Admission: $15-$40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
