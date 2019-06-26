3 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From Northeast Florida's first pro-wrestling fan convention to the 2019 Ribault Reunion, here's a lineup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Home Buyers Breakfast Event

From the event description:

Join us and learn the process of homeownership and expect to leave knowing if your ready or how to get ready. We will have industry professionals available for questions and answers

When: Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Jet Home Loans Building, 14701 Philips Highway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets





The Move JAX: Summer Kick-Off Edition

From the event description:

Jax Urban Trendsetters along with The Wave and The Influence Crew Presents Summer Kick-Off Edition. Join other young urban professionals from around the city and get your tickets early. BYOB is strongly encouraged, and food will be available for purchase.

When: Saturday, June 29, 10 p.m.- Sunday, June 30, 2 a.m.

Where: 1611 E. Church St.

Admission: $5-$15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 Ribault Reunion

From the event description:

2019 Ribault Reunion. Sunday, June 30, 2019. 1:00pm-7:00pm

When: Sunday, June 30, 1-7 p.m.

Where: Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park , 7689 Price Lane

Admission: $15-$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline