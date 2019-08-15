3 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this week

From a hip-hop performance to an Indian Independence Day celebration, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

'Cognac 4 Brunch'

From the event description:

C. FRERE's EP Release Event for "Cognac 4 Brunch," his latest project. Free drinks will be provided by House of Blend Barber Shop, and there will be music by Mr. Al Pete.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Meow and Barks Boutique, 1537 San Marco Blvd.

Admission: Free

Slum Village

From the event description:

Enjoy live music by Slum Village, a hip-hop group from Detroit.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m.-midnight

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St.

Admission: $15-$20

Indian Independence Day celebration

From the event description:

As India gets ready to observe its 73rd Independence Day, we at ICS Jax are getting ready to celebrate as well. There will be many fun and interesting activities, a cultural showcase and an Indian dinner.

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Fine Arts Center, 1 University of North Fl Drive

Admission: Free

