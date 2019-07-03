3 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

From a night at the disco to a day at a car show, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

First Friday Supreme #CancerSeason

Join us for First Friday Supreme #CancerSeason, featuring live music followed by the world famous DJ Q45 and DJ BRYD. It's hosted by V.101.5's Gene Dot Com and Ivory Orr.

When: Friday, July 5, 8 p.m.-Saturday, July 6, 2 a.m.

Where: XO Lounge, 3535 St. Johns Bluff Road South

Admission: Free

The Stuntsonville Classic Tour

There will be cars, bikes, food trucks, vendors, a rap battle and a live DJ. A portion of the proceeds from this event will help the nonprofit Stay Forever Royal, which creates wigs for cancer patients who suffer from hair loss and those who suffer from alopecia.

When: Saturday, July 6, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Regency Square Mall, 9451 Regency Square Blvd.

Admission: Free-$100

A Night at the Disco

1904 Music Hall and Psychedelic Discotheque present "A Night at the Disco" with Charlie Hustle, Nick Fresh, Taylor Wells and Vlad the Inhaler.

When: Saturday, July 6, 8 p.m.- Sunday, July 7, 2 a.m.

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St.

Admission: $5-$13

