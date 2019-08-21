3 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a rhythm and blues party to a DJ brunch event, here's a lineup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Affordable and Workforce Housing

The First Coast Section will host a moderated panel discussion and workshop on the topic of affordable and workforce housing in Northeast Florida. Breakfast will be provided.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30-11 a.m.

Where: St. John's Cathedral, Cummings Chapel, 256 E. Church St.

Admission: Free-$10

RnBMostly

Jacksonville's top R&B Social is back. Grab a friend and come have a drink while listening to an R&B set like no other. There will be champagne, mimosas, beer and wine, as well as food for purchase.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m.

Where: The Justice Pub, 315 E. Bay St.

Admission: Free-$100

Issa Brunch

Brunch will be served all day with music, mimosas and a hookah bar.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, noon-6 p.m.

Where: Fresh Mex & Co, Urban GRILL & Cantina, 7111 Bonneval Road

Admission: Free

