3 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

From an open house for the city's Garden Club to the annual 9/11 Peace Concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Garden Club of Jacksonville Open House

From the event description:

The Garden Club of Jacksonville opens its doors to the public for an Open House.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: The Garden Club of Jacksonville, Inc., 1005 Riverside Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Just Between Friends Fall Sale Event

From the event description:

Join us at our fall sales event. You can sell or shop with us!

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 4 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 p.m.

Where: Jacksonville Fairgrounds, 510 Fairground Place

Admission: Free (First Time and Expectant Parents); $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

9/11 Annual Peace Concert

From the event description:

Please join us in commemorating the events of 9/11 as we reaffirm our hope for world peace and celebrate universal humanity. JSCA will host a reception after the concert with international light refreshments in Taliaferro Hall.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6-8 p.m.

Where: St. John's Cathedral, 256 E. Church St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.