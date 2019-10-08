3 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a medical and health assessment to a Halloween party, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Bod Pod Assessment

Determine Your Body Compostion with the Bod Pod. The results that you collect from your test can be used to measure any risk factors for certain major diseases such as diabetes or stroke, monitor obesity, learn different ways to gain or lose weight safe and effectively, understand the right nutrition and/ or excercise program and even sharpen your athletic performance.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6-9 a.m.

Where: Y Healthy Living Center Riverside, 221 Riverside Ave.

Admission: $50

Talk with a Doc

Join Swati Shah, MD, with Baptist Rheumatology, to learn about the different autoimmune diseases and how inflammation is one of the major causes of flare ups. She will discuss the process of getting diagnosed, AIP diets and treatment options to cool down inflammation without medication through everyday lifestyle, nutrition and natural remedies. YMCA membership is not required.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Y Healthy Living Center Riverside, 221 Riverside Ave.

Admission: Free

Wildlife Costume Party

Join us for a Halloween party benefiting the Wildlife Coalition of Northeast Florida. We will have a silent auction, costume party, live music and dancing, plus admission to the Spooktacular Exhibits with the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, 370 Zoo Parkway, Shaba Terrace

Admission: $35 (child's ticket - three and under are free); $65 (adults)

