4 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a silent party to yoga, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

80s for Haiti's Children

The beautiful work being done by HaitiChildren (HC) is worth celebrating and supporting! HC is funding, motivating and loving thousands of our brothers and sisters in Haiti, the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.

When: Saturday, July 27, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Culhane's Irish Pub & Restaurant, 9720 Deer Lake Court

Admission: $50

Stephen Christian & Christian McAlhaney of Anberlin

Stephen Christian and Christian McAlhaney of Anberlin will take the stage for a very special and rare acoustic show. The group specializes in alt-rock and Christian music. Do not miss this!

When: Saturday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Where: Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. South

Admission: $20 (General Admission); $50 (VIP).

Silent Party

It's your typical party…with no speakers or amps. Instead, attendees don wireless headphones and turn them to various stations, then boogie on the dance floor amidst other revelers dancing to whatever's in their headphones. Two DJs are competing for your attention during this bash, spinning R&B and hip-hop.

When: Saturday, July 27, 9:30 p.m.- Sunday, July 28, 2 a.m.

Where: Palace, 142 N. McCargo St.

Admission: $10-$20 (Early Bird). More ticket options are available.

Yoga

This yoga experience will feature a live DJ and mimosas at Jacksonville's newest venue, Brick and Beam.

When: Sunday, July 28, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: 1101 Main St. North

Admission: $25

