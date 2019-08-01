4 totally free events to get excited about in Jacksonville this week

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From a school supply giveaway event to a block party, here are four fun things to do around town that won't cost you a dime.

Tools 4 School Jax: Clothing & School Supply Giveaway

Tools 4 School Jax is a community outreach program that was created to assist children in need with clothing, school supplies and other necessities prior to returning back to school. We aim to provide clothing, socks, shoes, personal hygiene items, backpacks and school supplies to attendees at this event.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: 2078 Cassat Ave.

Admission: Free

Back to School Event

Come enjoy a family-friendly event to help you get ready for the upcoming school year!

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Florida Blue North Jacksonville, 13141 City Station Drive

Admission: Free

Staples Back To School Block Party

Come to the Staples Block Party for food, family-fun activities, free giveaways, raffles, face painting, a bounce house, games and much more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Staples, 11111 San Jose Blvd.

Admission: Free

Back to School Backpack Give Back

It's that time of year again. Time to go back to school! We will be giving away backpacks full of school supplies! Backpacks are one per family, while supplies last, so get here early.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 1-2 p.m.

Where: 7059 Ramona Blvd.

Admission: Free

