4 totally free events to get excited about in Jacksonville this week

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From the third annual HBCU College Fair to a couponing class, here are four fun things to do around town that won't cost you a dime.

Journey Into Womanhood Game Day

Join us for a free event focused on learning more about the Empowerment Resources, Inc. Journey Into Womanhood (JIW) Program. JIW is a rites of passage program for girls ages 9 to 17 that helps cultivate a healthy transition from girl to young woman. Meet current JIW girls, volunteers and mentors, and learn more about the JIW program over games and food.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: First United Methodist Church - Spirit Cafe, 225 E. Duval St.

Admission: Free

Third Annual HBCU College Fair

The third Annual HBCU College Fair is set to open doors and opportunities to several students. This year there will be some institutions accepting students on the spot and awarding scholarships. Do not miss the engaging workshops as well. This year we will have a workshop for student atheletes, on scholarships, Financial Aid and personal development.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Jessie Ball DuPont Center, 40 E. Adams St., Floor 2

Admission: Free

Couponing 101 Class

Join us and learn how to coupon! Swap your extra coupons and share strategies for using both paper and digital coupons.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

Admission: Free

Mind Body & Soul Expo

An event where community members and local businesses will come together to share goods and services that will enhance your overall well being.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Jacksonville Urban League Building, 901 Union St.

Admission: Free

