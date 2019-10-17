4 ways to enjoy your week in Jacksonville

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From a community-building workshop to a fall festival, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Community Day

Come join us for our first annual Community Day. We're taking our work deeper and wider in the community with this new event, and it is meant to reinforce our mission to nurture and celebrate the individual voice through writing and community-building.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Women Writing for (a) Change Jacksonville, 1610 Osceola St.

Admission: Free

Look Fab and Get Fit

Get energized with a workout designed to tone you up and melt fat. Optimal Fitness is hosting this 50-minute workout that will challenge your body and energize your mind.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Where: 4751 River City Drive, Suite #119

Admission: Free

WasabiCon 2019

WasabiCon is Jacksonville's annual celebration of pop culture for fans of cosplay, video games, anime, comics, sci-fi, tabletop gaming and everything fandom has to offer. Started in 2012, this family-friendly event is open to all ages.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.- Sunday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Lexington Hotel & Conference Center, 1515 Prudential Drive

Admission: $20-$40

Community Fall Festival

This event has so much to offer the community: health and wellness education and screenings, entertainment, clothing giveaways, great food and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Greater New Mt. Canaan M.B.C, 36 W. 18th St.

Admission: Free

