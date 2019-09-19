4 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

From a class on couponing to this year's JIW game day, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Journey Into Womanhood Game Day

From the event description:

Join us for a free event focused on learning more about the Empowerment Resources, Inc. Journey Into Womanhood (JIW) Program. JIW is a rites of passage program for girls ages 9-17 that helps cultivate a healthy transition from girl to young woman. Meet current JIW girls, volunteers, mentors and learn more about the JIW program over games and food.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: First United Methodist Church - Spirit Cafe, 225 E. Duval St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Couponing 101 Class

From the event description:

Come join us and learn how to coupon. Swap your extra coupons and share strategies for using both paper and digital coupons. Beginners and experts are welcome.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Regency Square Branch Library, 9900 Regency Square Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mind Body & Soul Expo

From the event description:

Get ready for the Mind, Body, & Soul Expo, an event where community members and local businesses will come together to share goods and services that will enhance your overall well being. Give your senses what they've been craving, browse vendor tables, sway to live music, and indulge in goodies that entice the mind, soothe the body, and free the soul!

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2-5 p.m.

Where: Jacksonville Urban League Building, 901 Union St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Strung Out

From the event description:

Orange Garden Production Presents Strung Out with The Casualties and Inspection 12.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 8-11:59 p.m.

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

