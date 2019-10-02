5 events to check out in Jacksonville this week

From a concert and video release party to a craft beer event to saucy Sundays, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hensley 'Clueless' Video Release with Faze Wave & Computer Food at 1904

Don't miss the Hensley's "Clueless" video release at 1904 Music Hall. Special guests include alternative/indie include band Faze Wave, well known for its upbeat songs.

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St., Apt/Suite

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

12th Annual Girls Empowerment Conference

If you're interested in female empowerment, check out this conference. Guest speaker is Nicole B. Thomas of Baptist Medical Center South. The North Side Community Involvement program is designed to build self-esteem and empower girls between the ages of 9 and 18.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Northside Community Involvement, Inc., 4736 Ave. B; Buildings A, B and C

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nothing Bundt Cakes and Tabula Rasa Brewing Craft Beer Pairing

Calling all craft beer fans: gather friends and co-workers for this self-guided tasting. Enjoy a flight of three 5-ounce craft beers and and three bundtini cakes.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 12-10 p.m.

Where: 2385 Corbett St, 2385 Corbett St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

From the New World

Calling all classical music fans! You're invited to a free concert this Sunday with Jacksonville's own Civic Orchestra. The volunteer orchestra is comprised of professional, amateur and student musicians.

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 5-4 p.m.

Where: St. John's Cathedral, 256 E. Church St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Saucy Sundays October Special: Afrobeat & BBQ

Get your groove at Saucy Sundays. Expect favorite Afrobeat, hip-hop and R&B tunes from Duval DJ Bravo. Live from New Jax City will also be filming and featuring select artists for interviews.

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Get Candid Studios, 903 Edgewood Ave. West

Admission: Free-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

