5 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this week

From back-to-school picnic to a white party, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Josh Card with Special Guests

Josh Card with Special Guests

Roots music star Josh Card, a northeast Florida native, returns with his full band to 1904 Music Hall! Special guest support to be announced!

When: Friday, July 12, 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St.

Admission: $15-$20

Admission: $15-$20

Back-to-School Picnic

Back-to-School Picnic

Join us at Redeemed Christian Church of God as we celebrate the children through our annual community give-back. This year we are giving away free backpacks and many goodies!

When: Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: 837 North St.

Admission: Free

Admission: Free

Late Night Snack with Walker & Royce (Part 2)

From the event description:

Late Night Snack is more than a party, it's madness. Grab your buns and head to the best new experience around. Every Late Night Snack is a downright carnival with free prizes, inflatable toys, party banners, laser shows, live painting, trippy visuals, and snacks. Featured performers Sam Walker and Gavin Royce of New York City have been producing their emotive, subdued and groove-heavy house since 2011.

When: Saturday, July 13, 12 p.m.- 2 a.m.

Where: River City Brewing Company, 835 Museum Circle

Admission: $25-$30

Admission: $25-$30

Duval Trump Club welcomes Rep. Cord Byrd and Toney Sleiman

From the event description:

Supporting President Donald Trump, his policies and immigration issues. Become a member (or renew), get in on the 50/50 drawing (last month's winner got $105), purchase your Trump-related gear and Duval Trump Club T-shirts.

When: Saturday, July 13, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Mudville Grillle, 3105 Beach Blvd.

Admission: Free

Admission: Free

Summer Snow All-White Affair

Summer Snow All-White Affair

The most anticipated party of the year and J. Floyd's official birthday party. This year the event will be held at XO Lounge. Come out and have a good time with a nice crowd in the nicest venue in Jacksonville.

When: Saturday, July 13, 10 p.m.-Sunday, July 14, 2 a.m.

Where: XO Lounge, 3535 St. Johns Bluff Road South

Admission: Free

Admission: Free

