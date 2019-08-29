5 events worth checking out in Jacksonville this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a live show with Sixpence's frontwoman to Afrobeat and BBQ, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Leigh Nash (Singer of Sixpence None The Richer) Concert

Catch Sixpence's singer, Leigh Nash, this Friday in a live performance. She brings her signature voice and sound to the MHT, performing the pop band's hits like 'Kiss Me,' 'There She Goes' and more. Also performing are John Tibbs and The Bridge Street Vibe.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. South

Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

5th Quarter/36 Degrees/Doak Boyz Tailgate

Calling all sports fans! Score tickets to this tailgate party and watch Florida State take on Boise State.

When: Saturday, Aug. 31, 2-6 p.m.

Where: TIAA Bank Field, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive

Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Come Together Day Festival For Peace

If you're passionate about peace and unity, bring the family to this all-ages festival. Expect live music, food trucks, and a bounce house and face painting for kids. We aim to engage citizens in efforts to stop the violence in our city.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Lonnie Miller Park, 7689 Price Lane

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Everything's 4 Sale

Calling all creatives! Don't miss Pneuma's breakout, debut fashion set for this Sunday. Closing out the summer season, this event showcases clean n' cozy Florida fashion. Plan on a night full of good vibes, and all that we ask is that you wear some Bruv gear.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Six Hundred King, 600 King St.

Admission: $20; more ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Saucy Sundays Labor Day Weekend: Afrobeat & BBQ

Get your groove on this Sunday to Afrobeat sets while sipping on rum cocktails. Expect to hear some tracks from Dez Nudo's anticipated album 'LogophiliYaH.' Live from New Jax City will also be filming and featuring select artists for interviews.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Get Candid Studios, 903 Edgewood Ave. West

Admission: $10; more ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

