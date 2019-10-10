5 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

From a breast cancer fundraiser to a hip-hop showcase, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

'Look Good as You Should'

From the event description:

Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness month at our first annual "Look Good as You Should" fundraiser. Watch for the unveiling of a special lash collection and free basic makeovers with a pair of viral lashes. A portion of the proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 12-6 p.m.

Where: GA LA CAR Beauty Salon, 2640 Cesery Blvd., #11

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

MOCA Fall Family Day 2019

From the event description:

Calling all families! Join MOCA Jacksonville this Saturday for some creative time. We're offering a free day of innovative art-making, interactive fun, live music and other surprises.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Museum Of Contemporary Art Jacksonville, 333 N. Laura St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Don't Forget About Me' Seniors Gala

From the event description:

Calling all seniors! Join us for the "Don't Forget about Me" Gala this Saturday. Enjoy dinner, dancing with a live DJ, prizes and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 3-8 p.m.

Where: New Vision Assembly, 795 Ontario St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Artists in the House: Stories of Arab Immigrant and Refugee Women

From the event description:

Join us for a gallery talk with four of the artists —Basma Alawee, Malath Alarnosi, Dima Kroma and Noor Alqaysi—included in our current exhibition. It features a dozen women from Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Palestine and their shared experiences of home, that jump from streets filled with the scent of jasmine to the trauma of war.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Yellow House Art Gallery, 577 King St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Fire & Flow Pt 2 - A Hip Hop Showcase

From the event description:

Calling all music fans! Don't miss this hip-hop showcase. Hosted by DJ Will, it features artists like Wes Harris, Iron Gang Family, Young Drew and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Murray Hill Theatre, 932 Edgewood Ave. South

Admission: $10 (General Admission - Advanced)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

