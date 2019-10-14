5 ways to make the most of your week in Jacksonville

From a fall craft workshop to wine tasting, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

October Theatre for Babies

From the event description:

Everything's a Circle is a theatrical performance for babies, to engage, stimulate, and connect with babies. It's an original show just for babies 3-12 months, and the debut has the critics giggling, clapping and blowing bubbles with glee.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: WJCT, 100 Festival Park Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Harvest Floral Pumpkin Workshop

From the event description:

What would be a better way to celebrate the beginning of Fall in Florida then with a festive floral arranging workshop. Together, we will put together a beautiful arrangement with seasonal blooms and festive colors.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Luxe Party Rentals, 10263 Beach Blvd.

Admission: $60 (Floral pumpkin arrangement); More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day 2019

From the event description:

Join us for Breast Reconstruction Awareness day, which is a campaign designed to promote public education, patient care and research. Florida Plastic Surgery Group in Jacksonville is hosting our annual educational, free event for all to learn about your breast and reconstruction options.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Epping Forest Yacht & Country Club, 1830 Epping Forest Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Crowning Moments Book Club: Soledad Brother

From the event description:

Join us at Chamblin's for our Crowning Moments Book Club discussion on Soledad Brother: The Prison Letters of George Jackson. A collection of Jackson's letters from prison, Soldad Brother is an outspoken condemnation of the racism of white America and a powerful appraisal of the prison system that failed to break his spirit but eventaully took his life.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Chamblin's Uptown, 215 N. Laura St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vagabond Wine Tasting

From the event description:

Journey around the world through our hand-selected program of natural wines with Vagabond and City Beautiful Beverage. Learn about natural wines, discover which is your favorite and sample the array of baked goods we provide that pair perfectly with our wine offerings.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Vagabond Coffee Co., 934 Edgewood Ave. South

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

