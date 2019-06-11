'Bacon Fest' is back: 'In Real Life' to perform at Jacksonville event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - How much do you love bacon? Enough to go to an event specifically for the savory treat?

The Sheraton Jacksonville along with 97.9 KISS FM have teamed up to bring the Bacon event back and make it even bigger and better than ever.

The event, held on Friday, August 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will bring you ten new delicious and unique bacon items.

In Real Life, a boy band that has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly & Ryan, TRL and more, will perform at Bacon Fest!

Tickets range from $25 - $20 and include admission to the event and 10 bacon food samples.

You can choose to upgrade your ticket to include 1 full-size bacon cocktail of your choice.

Limited tickets are available.

Click here to learn more.

Event at 10605 Deerwood Park Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32256

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.