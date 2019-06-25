Celebrate teachers at Clay County appreciation festival

Celebrate teachers this Saturday with live music, cash prizes and games.

All teachers and staff that make up the Clay County school district will be honored.

Southern Rescue Haven will be hosting a live reptile show and Area 51, a rock band, will be performing with a synchronized light show.

For teachers⁠, there will be an exclusive teacher lounge with free beer and wine, music, food, giveaway baskets and a teacher donation center where teachers will be able to get free classroom supplies.

You must be a verified teacher and you must have a wristband to enter. You can pre-register by clicking here.

Entry is free! But if you want to enter the raffle, then bring a new unopened toy with a value of at least $10. All toys will be donated to Wolfson Children's Hospital's Child Life Department.

The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

For more information go to gradeangels.net/clayteacherevent.

