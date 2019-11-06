Comedy deals are hot in Jacksonville this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Jacksonville this week, from a Funny Bone Comedy Night at the Red Grill Bistro to a stand up performance by LaVar Walker.

Up to 50% off Funny Bone Comedy Night at the Red Grill Bistro

From the Funny Bone Comedy Night deal description:

Some of the region's best comedians hit the stage every Friday night at the Red Gill Bistro.

When: Promotional value expires Dec. 27, 2019. Shows occur every Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Night, 4660 Salisbury Road

Price: One General-Admission Ticket to Any Funny Bone Comedy Night, $10 (50% discount off regular price)

Up to 68% off the Brewery Comedy Tour

From the Brewery Comedy Tour deal description:

Stand up comedians seen performing from New York City to Los Angeles take the stage. Each show of the tour will feature a variety of other rotating acts, with potential appearances from at least one of the below comics. Line-up is subject to change.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, 8 p.m.

Where: Legacy Ale Works, 14965 Old St. Augustine Road

Price: Two General-Admission Tickets to One Show, $10 (58% discount off regular price), Four General-Admission Tickets to One Show, $15 (68% discount off regular price

Up to 55% off LaVar Walker stand up performance

From the deal description:

Comedian seen on ComicView and Last Comic Standing enlivens the crowd with his observational humor and cool presence. This stand up from the south side of Chicago earned a doctoral degree in pharmacy before filling prescriptions for laughs as a comedian. Where you've seen him: He's appeared on The Mo'Nique Show, ComicView and Last Comic Standing. LaVar Walker pokes fun at everyday experiences, from disliking the lighting in Walmart to having to get the oil changed in his car.

When: Friday, Nov. 8-Sunday Nov. 10

Where: Billy & Coco's Comedy Lounge, 3225 Southside Blvd.

Price: General admission ticket, $10 (55% discount off regular price)

