Drink beer, eat bacon during 'Freedom Run 5K'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This race screams: 'Merica!

Talk about motivation! The "Red, White & Brew Freedom 5K" in Jacksonville is giving the best incentive to run 3.1 miles on Saturday morning... beer and bacon!

The race will be held on June 29 at The Avenues Mall in Jacksonville at 7:30 a.m.

You can run or walk and enjoy a halfway "Bacon Station," beer, music and more.

Registration includes race bib and timing chip, the official 2019 race t-shirt, custom medal with flashing lights, two beers & bacon during the race.

There will be awards for the top three overall male and female.

K9s for Warriors will receive a portion of the proceeds of this event.

Click here to register.

