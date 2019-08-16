Family and learning is hot in Jacksonville this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From a national honey bee day festival to discounted passes at My Gym, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Honey Bee Festival

Bee Friends Farm is celebrating National Honey Bee Day with our second annual Honey Bee Festival. Hang out with us in the air-conditioned Fairgrounds (near Manifest Distilling and Intuition Ale Works). Shop over 60 local vendors in our Buzy Bee Marketplace; join your child in our Bee a Kid Zone; learn the basics of beekeeping in our Honey Bee Education Annex and taste and buy local Florida honey in our Bee Friends Farm Honey Tasting Bar.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Jacksonville Fairgrounds, 510 Fairgrounds Place

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 58% Off Music Lessons

Instructors teach the proper technique it takes to play the guitar, bass or the drum.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Jacksonville School Of Music, 12192 Beach Blvd.

Price: $56 for One Month (Four Lessons) of 30-Minute Private Instrument or Vocal Lessons (49% discount off regular price); $92 for Two Months (Eight Lessons) of 30-Minute Private Instrument or Vocal Lessons (58% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 68% Off Passes at My Gym

Children ages six weeks to 13 years have loads of fun as they gain strength, balance, coordination, agility, flexibility and self-esteem.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: My Gym, 13770 Beach Blvd.

Price: $52 for Five-Day Unlimited Pass for Practice-and-Play and Regular Classes (58% discount off regular price); $80 for Ten-Day Unlimited Pass for Practice-and-Play and Regular Classes (68% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 69% Off Aikido Classes for Kids

Your child will learn self-defense, self-discipline and self-respect with Aikido, a non-competitive and fun martial art. Classes are for ages 4-13.

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: Aikido Center of Jacksonville, 3627 Dupont Ave.

Price: $31 for Three Aikido Classes for One Child (59% discount off regular price); $57 for Three Aikido Classes for Two Children (62% discount off regular price); $69 for Three Aikido Classes for Three Children (69% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

