Family and learning is hot in Jacksonville this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From music lessons to a reptile exhibit to kids' music classes, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Repticon – Up to 50% Off Exhibit



From the Repticon deal description:

Calling all curiosity seekers! Learn all about the biology and behavior of exotic cold-blooded creatures. As part of Repticon's education program, you'll see snakes slither in glass display cases and lizards wriggle in the hands of trained handlers as they are help up to a crowd.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m.and Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.

Where: 3800 St. Johns Bluff Road South, Southeast Jacksonville

Price: $15 (50 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 57% Off at Operation City Quest

From the Operation City Quest deal description:

Gather up to six friends or family members and get ready for a family-friendly scavenger adventure. Using a smartphone, you'll complete with other teams throughout the city to complete challenges against the clock.

Where: 333 N. Laura St., Downtown Jacksonville

Price: $17 (57 percent discount off regular price) - City Quest for Two. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 60% Off Music Lesson at Wind Of Change Academy

From the Wind Of Change Academy deal description:

Score a deal of up to three music lessons. Professional music academy offers instruction on a variety of instruments including piano, bass guitar and drums.

Where: 14180 Beach Blvd., Southeast Jacksonville

Price: $10 (60 percent discount off regular price) - One 30-Minute Lesson. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 38% Off Kids' Classes at Jacksonville School of Music

From the Jacksonville School of Music deal description:

If you want your kids to be in perfect harmony, this deal is for you. During group classes, they will learn the fundamentals of rhythm and develop a sense of harmony. Ideal for toddlers and pre-kindergartners.

Where: 12192 Beach Blvd., Southeast Jacksonville

Price: $33 (34 percent discount off regular price) - Two Music Classes with CD Included. More options available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

