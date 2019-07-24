Here's what to do in Jacksonville this week

From a lesson in home buying to an R&B party, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Ask an Expert: A Home Buying & Refinancing Event

From the event description:

Have questions about buying or refinancing a home? Get access to local experts this Thursday. Attendees also receive a ticket voucher from Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for free appetizers.

When: Thursday, July 25, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Mellow Mushroom Avondale, 3611 St. Johns Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

NOMVDIC

From the event description:

If you're a fan of metal bands, don't miss this all-ages show on Thursday night. NOMVDIC features Malice Strikes, a local hardcore band from Ybor City, as well as Left To Suffer, Aera Cura, Tree Of Woe and more.

When: Thursday, July 25, 7 p.m.

Where: 1904 Music Hall, 19 N. Ocean St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Boyz 2 Men Conference

From the event description:

This two-day conference offers workshops on conflict resolution and coping with abuse, substance abuse and trauma. Attend the breakfast, pizza party and concert to connect with other parents.

When: Friday, July 26, 7 p.m.

Where: The Exodus Church, 3353 Dunn Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

RnBMostly: A Mostly R&B Kickback

From the event description:

The RnB Social is back this Friday at the Justice Pub. Sip on mimosas, wine or beer while enjoying RnB sets provided by DJs Nate, Mr. Al Pete and B-Tune. Expect to hear your favorite throwbacks and trap-soul from the 1990s and 2000s.



When: Friday, July 26, 9 p.m.

Where: The Justice Pub, 315 E. Bay St.

Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline