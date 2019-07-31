Here's what to do in Jacksonville this week

From a back to school event to a poetry performance, there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Back To School Drive

From the event description:

We're taking on school supplies and donations to assist in sending kids back to school with all the tools they need. If you are in need of Back to School supplies for your kids please register.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Andrea's Talent Management, 4251 University Blvd. S, Suite 204

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Staples Back To School Block Party

From the event description:

Come to Staples Block Party for food, family fun activities, free giveaways, raffles, face painting, a bounce house, games and much more.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Staples, 11111 San Jose Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Last Word'

From the event description:

This departure show will feature three poets: Lawanda Purdy, Ebony Payne and Wally B.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 4:30-7 p.m.

Where: Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum, 101 W. First St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline