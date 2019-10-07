Here's what to do in Jacksonville this week

From a beer and food pairing event to a screening of the film "She Did That," there's plenty to enjoy in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.

Conversations with Care: Healthy dining choices

This presentation will help you navigate restaurant menus and websites, and will provide great tips for selecting healthier food options. Complimentary lunch provided.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8, noon-1 p.m.

Where: Florida Blue Center, 221 Riverside Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Beer School: Pairing beer with food

While most people may think of wine when it comes to pairing a beverage with a great meal, there's a strong argument to be made that beer is by far the superior food partner. With its extensive range of flavors, aromas, carbonation and alcohol strength, beer is the most varied beverage on earth.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 8, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Alewife Bottle Shop and Tasting Room, 1035 Park St.

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'She Did That' screening

Join us for a private screening of "She Did That," a film that explores the pursuit of black women and their entrepreneurship journeys. Sponsored by Creme of Nature.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Ritz Theatre and Museum, 829 N. Davis St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

