Jacksonville boasts a hot lineup of community and culture events this week

From a Halloween costume party to a Women On The Rise chapter meeting, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Jacksonville this week. Read on for a rundown.

Cemeteries as Outdoor Museums

From the event description:

Discover how cemeteries can be valuable sources of historic records with archaeological process, iconography, dating techniques and more.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Old St. Andrew's Event Venue, 317 A. P. Randolph St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women on the Rise Chapter Meeting

From the event description:

Join us for networking and personal/professional development. Meetings are open to non-members who wish to see what the organization is all about. Come ready for a meaningful evening of networking and bonding. Refreshments and a light dinner will be served.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Historic Springfield Community Learning Center, 1601 Main St. N

Price: $10 (Deeva Ticket); $150 (Meeting Sponsor)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SKM Fundraising Networking & Youth Career Forum in Jacksonville

From the event description:

Join us for the Fundraising Networking and Youth Career Forum 2019 in support of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre . Afterwards, join us for a special performance by Rizwan Moazzam.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5-9 p.m.

Where: Andrew A Robinson Jr. Theater, University of North Florida

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Boos, Brews & Costumes Halloween Party

From the event description:

Enjoy a spooktacular evening, benefiting the Junior League of Jacksonville, filled with beer, wine, food and fun at Root Down in Five Points!

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30-11 p.m.

Where: Root Down, 1034 Park St.

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Home Away From Home Gala

From the event description:

The Arab American Community Center of Jacksonville brings to you live Arab comedy by Dabke and Zaffa, and live music featuring Amer Zaher and various performers.

When: Friday, Oct. 25, 7-11 p.m.

Where: The Ramallah Club of Jacksonville, 3130 Parental Home Road

Price: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

