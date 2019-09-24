Jacksonville boasts a hot lineup of family and learning deals this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From sailing to martial arts, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Private Sailing Lesson for Two

From the Sailboat Club deal description:

During a two-hour lesson, accredited instructors teach hands-on sailing techniques in waters frequented by manatees and ospreys.

Where: 12752 San Jose Blvd.,

Price: $87 for Two (71 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Kayak Rental or Paddleboard Lesson

From the All Wet Sports deal description:

Paddleboards meander through scenic Big Pottsburg Creek, with instructors giving safety and paddling tips as kayakers take off on their own.

Where: 8550 Beach Blvd.

Price: $16 for Four Hours (60 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Aikido for Kids at Aikido Center of Jacksonville

From the Aikido Center of Jacksonville deal description:

Your child will learn self-defense, self-discipline and self-respect with Aikido, a non-competitive and fun martial art.

Where: 3627 Dupont Ave., Suite #500

Price: $35 for Three Classes (53 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Attraction Pass at Adventure Landing

From the Adventure Landing deal description:

Race in go-karts, compete in themed laser-tag matches and putt through mini-golf courses at a family-friendly fun park.

Where: 4825 Blanding Blvd.

Price: $12 for One (39 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.