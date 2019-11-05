Jacksonville boasts a hot lineup of family and learning deals this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From martial arts to scavenger hunts, these discounted events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Up to 71% off martial arts classes

Led by experienced instructors, these classes are designed for all ages and skill levels and concentrate on developing physical and mental strength.

Where: 12489 San Jose Blvd., Suite #7

Price: $43-$130 (up to 71% off regular price)

Up to 62% off self-guided scavenger hunt

Participants gear up and launch the ScavengerHunt.com app to start their own adventure, racing against the clock at a time of their choosing.

Where: 2 Independent Drive

Price: $15-$50 (up to 62% off regular price)

Score up to 64% off zombie scavenger hunt

Teams complete challenges and scavenge the city in search of supplies that will allow them to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Where: 333 N. Laura St.

Price: $14-$38 (Up to 64% off regular price)

Nab 90% off Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu (also known as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu) is a complete self-defense system that has been proven in the ring again and again. It is based on leverage and technique and is not dependent on size or strength.

Where: 730 St. Johns Bluff North

Price: $5 (90% off regular price)

