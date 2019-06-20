Jacksonville boasts a hot lineup of family and learning events this week

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From a free acting class to discounted music lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.

Acting for Kids: free class day

Is your child interested in acting? Our classes are fun and supportive and they're all taught by professional, working, agency-signed actors who are in the industry right now.

When: Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m.

Where: 337 E. Forsyth St.

Price: Free

Party Like it's Mardi Gras with Flow Tribe

Help us celebrate the opening of our new North Laura Street sculpture garden with a New Orleans-style party featuring Flow Tribe. Food trucks will include Bayou a Po' Boy and Cajun Cravins' 2 Go.

When: Saturday, June 22, 5 p.m.

Where: 135 Monroe St. West, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Price: Free

Score 60% off music lesson at Wind of Change Academy

This professional music academy offers a variety of lessons for a variety of instruments, including piano, standard and bass guitar, and drums.



Where: 14180 Beach Blvd., Southeast Jacksonville

Price: $9 (64% discount)

