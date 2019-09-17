Jacksonville boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Jacksonville this week. From pies to chocolate, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Third Thursday

From the event description:

Come kick it with the University of North Florida Alumni Association and the University of North Florida Black Alumni Association for September's Third Thursday event.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Strings Sports Brewery, 1850 N. Main St. North

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pie-Making at Natasha's Sweets

From the Natasha's Sweets deal description:

A lifelong baker passes along her passion and style through tasty winter creations.

Where: 6859 Lenox Ave.

Price: $27 for Sweet Potato Pie-Making Class and Tasting (50 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Chocoholic Tour and Tasting at Sweet Pete's

From the Sweet Pete's deal description:

Guests tour the Sweet Pete's facility, taste different types of chocolate and create their own custom chocolate bars.

Where: 400 N. Hogan St.

Price: $9 for One (55 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

