Jacksonville boasts a hot lineup of performing and visual arts deals this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Jacksonville this week, from painting classes with complimentary wine to discounts off studio classes from the Art League of Jacksonville.

Up to 48% Off at Champaint 777

From the Champaint 777 deal description:

Clients create their own work of art while sipping on wine. A live jazz band performs throughout the lesson. Optional buffet available.

When: Promotional value expires 180 days after purchase.

Where: Soul Food Bistro II, 11876 Atlantic Blvd.

Price: Painting Class for One with Complimentary Wine, $34 (48% discount off regular price); Painting Class for Two with Complimentary Wine, $75.50 (42% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Up to 35% Off Art Classes at Art League of Jacksonville

From the Art League of Jacksonville deal description:

Classes designed to suit every level of proficiency aiming to provide useful skills like drawing, sculpture and printmaking.

When: Promotional value expires 180 days after purchase.

Where: Murray Hill Arts Center, 4327 Kerle St.

Price: Four Classes for One, $42.50 (29% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 21% Off Paint and Sample Classes at The Winey Wench

From the The Winey Wench deal description:

Participants of legal age can enjoy sipping wine as they learn to paint a picture on stretched canvas. What's included: brushes, paint, easel, apron, instruction and one 16x20 stretched canvas. Wine is available for purchase, but no outside alcohol may be brought to classes. What to bring: snacks.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: The Winey Wench, The Avenues shopping mall, 10300 Southside Blvd.

Price: Paint and Sample Class for One, $25 (17% discount off regular price). More options are available.

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

